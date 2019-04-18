Central Florida reacts to the release of Mueller's report

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Thursday that he transmitted redacted copies of special counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Congress.
Barr said the report went to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate judiciary committees first.
After it was delivered to Congress, the report was posted on the Justice Department website, Barr said.
Click here to read Mueller's report, and read reaction from Central Florida officials and residents below:
The Attorney General should not throw the honorable and hard-working people of the Justice Department under the bus to defend the president.— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 18, 2019
Ahead of #MullerReport release, Cen-FL Rep @RossSpano issues statement. pic.twitter.com/Ck86XF2wDI— Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) April 18, 2019
An actual, unbiased summary of the Mueller Report would have mentioned that Mueller's investigation led to criminal charges against six of the President's closest associates, including his campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, national security advisor, and personal lawyer.— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 18, 2019
Here is the #MuellerReport https://t.co/s6k5iQXLSN— Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) April 18, 2019
HAPPY #MuellerReport DAY— The Wako Kid (@OldGlory7476) April 18, 2019
Who should read the audiobook version of the #MuellerReport ?— No Exoneration! (@judihayes) April 17, 2019
AG Barr must feel pretty nervous about #MuellerReport obstruction of justice theories coming out today. Otherwise why have this preemptive, whitewash press conference this morning? https://t.co/JML9s28iIq— US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) April 18, 2019
Refreshing my timeline like:#MuellerReport #AGBarr pic.twitter.com/QSEsMpTl45— Jarrett Abello (@jarrettabello) April 18, 2019
Watch Barr's news conference below:
Click here to read more about Mueller’s report.
