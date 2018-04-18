0 Central Florida reacts to viral Starbucks video, new training initiative

Starbucks is adding employee training sessions after video showing two black men being arrested in a Philadelphia store went viral.

Next month, more than 8,000 stores will close for an afternoon as employees undergo racial bias training.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologized to the two men involved.

Read: Starbucks closing over 8,000 stores for racial-bias training after controversial arrest

The men wanted to use the restroom, but the manager told them no because they didn’t make a purchase.

They refused to leave because they were waiting on a friend, and the manager called 911 saying the men were trespassing.

Read: Starbucks CEO meets with 2 black men arrested in Philadelphia store

The men were not charged.

The video gained national attention and has gone viral on social media.

“We get people from all walks of life,” said Shontia Orr, a food service worker in Orlando. “If they ask where the bathroom is, I say, ‘Right to the back.’”

Related: Starbucks manager leaves company after controversial arrest of 2 black men

Customers react to video:

Local Starbucks customers said they hope the training is a step in the right direction.

“It will definitely help, but it’s 20 years too late,” said customer Lendale Minnis.

Richard Montes, a human resources manager, said the training is crucial.

Related: Video showing arrest of two black men at Starbucks sparks outrage

“We conduct training because we want to make sure that we are addressing issues and making sure they don’t happen again,” he said.

Most of the Starbucks locations in Central Florida are company owned, however, training materials will be provided to privately owned Starbucks locations as well.

WATCH: 2 men arrested at Starbucks after asking to use restroom

I'll always have interest, What happened at this Starbucks and the other 2 mentioned in this thread are completely wrong and no person should ever get put through those types of situations and I hope Starbucks makes things right in these cases — Joey Delta (@Deltal0l) April 17, 2018

While you’re reviewing your policies, can you look into why there’s no Starbucks in predominantly minority areas of Orlando? There’s plenty of @dunkindonuts around, and they do very well, too. https://t.co/cb7C9XeTNV — {!David} (@iDStella) April 15, 2018

There are people who NEVER buy anything in Starbucks. They go there and surf the internet, hell I been guilty of it while visiting Orlando and the hotel wifi being too damn expensive..so I went to SB. Just crazy. I have... https://t.co/a5TUqZbw8b — iris jackson (@elf0303) April 15, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.