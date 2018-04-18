  • Central Florida reacts to viral Starbucks video, new training initiative

    By: Karen Parks

    Updated:

    Starbucks is adding employee training sessions after video showing two black men being arrested in a Philadelphia store went viral. 

    Next month, more than 8,000 stores will close for an afternoon as employees undergo racial bias training. 

    Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologized to the two men involved. 

    The men wanted to use the restroom, but the manager told them no because they didn’t make a purchase. 

    They refused to leave because they were waiting on a friend, and the manager called 911 saying the men were trespassing.

    The men were not charged. 

    The video gained national attention and has gone viral on social media. 

    “We get people from all walks of life,” said Shontia Orr, a food service worker in Orlando. “If they ask where the bathroom is, I say, ‘Right to the back.’” 

    Customers react to video:

    Local Starbucks customers said they hope the training is a step in the right direction. 

    “It will definitely help, but it’s 20 years too late,” said customer Lendale Minnis. 

    Richard Montes, a human resources manager, said the training is crucial.

    “We conduct training because we want to make sure that we are addressing issues and making sure they don’t happen again,” he said. 

    Most of the Starbucks locations in Central Florida are company owned, however, training materials will be provided to privately owned Starbucks locations as well. 

