Central Florida's Jewish community honors victims in Pittsburgh synagogue attack

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of members of Central Florida's Jewish community gathered Monday evening to honor 11 people who were fatally shot and six others who were injured Saturday at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The prayer vigil was held at Seminole County's Chabad of Greater Orlando. The synagogue is guarded by armed deputies and specially trained members during each service or event.
Related Headlines
Pam Pores, of Winter Park, said she regularly attends Chabad and volunteers at other Central Florida Jewish organizations and is concerned about her safety.
Read: Orlando-area Jewish centers focus on security after Pittsburgh shooting
"We're looking to make sure no one is walking in," she said. "(I) hate to say it, but something fell, and everybody right away (was startled by the) loud noise. And any little clip right now, you're on pins and needles."
Rabbi Levik Dubov, of Chabad of Downtown Orlando, said members of the Jewish faith must not allow violence to keep them from practicing their faith.
"Our answer to these events is (to) not cower in fear or to have some sort of fear-mongering amongst our people," he said. "On the contrary, it's to come out and strengthen our resolve."
Another vigil will be held Tuesday evening in Orlando.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}