0 Orlando-area Jewish centers focus on security after Pittsburgh shooting

MAITLAND, Fla. - Security is a top priority this week for the more than 30 Jewish centers and synagogues in the greater Orlando area.

Local religious leaders are addressing security concerns after a man attacked a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, killing 11 people.

Students and parents can expect to see an increased police presence at the Jewish Community Center in Maitland.

Officials said it's normal to have security, but not to have police on campus.

“On a Monday through Friday we have hundreds of kids on campus and they're our absolute top priority for safety and security,” said Ben Friedman, with the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Following the shooting in Pittsburgh, the Maitland Police Department immediately sent an officer to the campus.

“My understanding is that we did not request it - that the Maitland Police Department took that action on their own, and we're really happy about that,” Friedman said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office also announced increased patrols of local synagogues and centers until further notice.

Officials said federal and state budgets in the last year included money for security for nonprofits.

“The conversation is always how can we take the security we already have and make it better,” Friedman said.

Friedman said everyone should feel safe in their place of worship. He said the Jewish Community Relations Council will meet in the coming days to discuss if there's more they can do to keep people safe.

