Orlando police investigate possible road rage shooting on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that has closed all westbound lanes of I-4 Saturday evening, investigators said.
Officers said they responded to I-4 westbound near Orange Blossom Trail around 9:24 p.m.
Related Headlines
Witness told officers that two vehicles were involved in a possible road rage incident when the shooting occurred.
Read: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 11 dead, 6 injured.
The driver of a third vehicle was shot in the leg and received non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.
Investigators are looking for a black Mazda that may have been involved in the shooting, officers said.
Read: Popular Brevard County beaches cleared of dead fish, but stench remains.
Traffic on westbound I-4 is being diverted near Kaley Avenue as officers investigate the shooting.
TRAFFIC ALERT!!: I-4 WB at Michigan is closed right now as @OrlandoPolice investigate a road rage incident. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/7Tj8ZOBI4n— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) October 28, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}