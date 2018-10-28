  • Orlando police investigate possible road rage shooting on I-4

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that has closed all westbound lanes of I-4 Saturday evening, investigators said.

    Officers said they responded to I-4 westbound near Orange Blossom Trail around 9:24 p.m.

    Witness told officers that two vehicles were involved in a possible road rage incident when the shooting occurred.

    The driver of a third vehicle was shot in the leg and received non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

    Investigators are looking for a black Mazda that may have been involved in the shooting, officers said.

    Traffic on westbound I-4 is being diverted near Kaley Avenue as officers investigate the shooting.

     

     

