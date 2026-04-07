Central Florida to see inches of rain, strong winds, flood risk on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to be rainy and windy on Tuesday.

Widespread showers and isolated storms are likely on Tuesday.

Inland areas could see around 2 to 4 inches of rain, with even more activity expected at the coast.

Some coastal communities could pick up 3 to 6 inches of rainfall.

Flooding is also a possible concern in harder hit areas, including Brevard and Volusia counties, which are under a flood watch advisory.

Winds will also pick up Tuesday afternoon, with wind gusts peaking around 45 to 55 mph.

Most of Central Florida is under a wind advisory for Tuesday.

These strong winds will create dangerous conditions at our local beaches, including high surf and dangerous rip currents.

A High surf advisory in place until 8 a.m. on Thursday, with 9 to 12A High surf advisory is in place until 8 a.m. on Thursday, with 9 to 12-foot breaking waves possible.foot breaking waves are possible.

The rain and storm activity is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Central Florida will not start to dry out until the end of the week.

Friday through the weekend will be nice, partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 80s.

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