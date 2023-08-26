Central Florida shopping center offers treats for National Dog Day

MELBOURNE, Fla. — National Dog Day is Saturday, and one Melbourne shopping center will participate in the celebration.

Shoppers can bring their four-legged furry friends to The Avenue Viera on Aug. 26, which will offer space for dogs to roam.

Guests can shop and dine at the shopping center, with some stores offering dog treats, including the following:

Lululemon

Leaf in Creek - small dogs only

Famous Footwear

Books A Million

Planet Smoothie

Kay Jewelers

Shabby Loft

SAS Shoes

Sports Clips

T-Mobile

Verizon

There will also be pet-friendly dining with patio seating outside.

