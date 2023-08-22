Central Florida shelter looking for new cat and dog parents during its ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — If you are looking for a new furry friend in your family, head over to County’s Animal Shelter.

Since the beginning of August, the shelter has hosted its ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event to help animals find their fur-ever home.

So far, 257 pets in the shelter have found a new home during the adoption campaign.

But more furry friends are looking for a new family.

The adoption campaign goes through Aug. 31, including initial vaccinations, microchips, spay or neuter services, and personalized ID tags.

Those interested in adopting can make an appointment by clicking here .

The shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

For more information on the shelter, click here.

Below you’ll find the location of the shelter:

