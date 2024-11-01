Nemours Hospital brings spooky fun to patients in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Hospital held a special event for patients and families to celebrate Halloween.

Patients dressed in costumes and took part in various activities.

Organizers said events like this make their experience a little brighter.

“We host events like this because it make such a difference to our patients,” said Gloria Leyva, Nemours lead programming specialist. “This truly gives all of our patients the opportunity to have the chance to go trick or treating to have the chance to interact with other kids.”

The event is hosted by the hospital’s Child Life program. Their goal is to make life as normal as possible for patients.

Nemours Children's Hospital celebrates Halloween

