Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter to team up with local schools for construction of 5 homes

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Students from schools in Lake and Sumter counties are teaming up to help Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter to build five homes this school year.

Throughout the school year, September through May, students from The Villages Charter School, Leesburg High School, South Lake High School, and Eustis High School will help construct the homes as part of Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy.

Officials said new classes of students will spend time during the school week working side-by-side with Habitat’s construction staff and professional tradesmen on the projects.

In May, the students and teachers will be included in a dedication ceremony to hand the house keys over to a family in need that has completed Habitat’s Home Ownership program.

Read: Septic to sewer conversion program announced for residents in Lake County

The new homes will be located in Bushnell, Leesburg, Mascotte, and Tavares.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group