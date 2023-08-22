Septic to sewer conversion program announced for residents in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County officials want to improve and protect natural waterways throughout their county.

So they’re getting a new program off the ground that involves getting your septic tank out of the ground.

Commissioners announced Tuesday an initiative to help homeowners convert to sewer service.

Residents may be eligible for funding to remove septic tanks from their yards and connect to the county’s wastewater treatment system.

The conversion process would involve the installation of a small, underground wastewater treatment unit on a homeowner’s property.

Residents would then be serviced by the county and pay a flat rate.

The county said as long as funding is available, it would pay the initial costs for homeowners to hook up to the service.

The Lake County Board of County Commissioners has announced a new program to help protect and restore the county's iconic lakes and natural waterways by removing septic tanks that leech chemicals into surrounding soil.



After installation, residents would pay $660 annually, a cost that would be included in the home’s property tax assessment.

Research by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection found that septic tanks cause significant nutrient pollution to the state’s natural waterways, county officials said.

For more information and to find out if you’re eligible for the conversion program, click here.

