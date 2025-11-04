Central Florida steps out in teal: Uniting for ovarian cancer awareness at Crane’s Roost Walk

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — This Saturday, the Central Florida community will come together at Crane’s Roost Park for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s Together in Teal Walk, with the goal of raising awareness and supporting ovarian cancer initiatives.

The walk, sponsored by 9 Family Connection and Stanley Steamer, unites survivors, caregivers, and the community to honor those impacted by ovarian cancer and to raise essential funds for vital programs.

“When I found out Jean had ovarian cancer, my heart tugged at her, but I knew an organization that would help her,” said Connie Gellner, a 9 Family Partner at Stanley Steamer.

“Nearly 20,000 women will be diagnosed this year, they said, and that’s the American Cancer Society’s estimate — and half of those, you know, the battle will not be won,” said Nikki Coppola, Southeast Regional Manager for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

“There is no early diagnosis testing, so if you feel like something’s wrong, just make sure you advocate for yourself and talk to your doctors,” said survivor Caitlin Silvey.

For Coach Jean Varas, the walk holds personal significance. After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August, she is currently undergoing her fourth round of chemotherapy this week. Despite her treatment, she remains determined to participate in the walk.

Connie Gellner has played a key role in linking Jean to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition through her longstanding collaboration with the organization.

Jean and Connie have known each other for decades, since Jean was the soccer coach of Connie’s daughter, making her a valued member of the family.

The Together in Teal Walk serves as a lifeline for many, including survivor Caitlin Silvey, who emphasizes the importance of self-advocacy in the absence of early diagnosis testing.

