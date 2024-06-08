Central Florida Zoo celebrates dads this Father’s Day

SANFORD, Fla. — A zoo in Seminole County will offer a special deal for dads and grandfathers on Father’s Day.

On June 16, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will celebrate all fathers and grandfathers with free admission.

Whether he’s a fan of birds, bears or butterflies, there will be a great animal adventure for the whole family.

Each free admission must be with someone who pays for admission.

Tickets must be purchased at the gate.

The offer will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

