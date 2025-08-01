Central Florida Zoo helps its animals stay cool in the intense Florida heat

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford is working to keep its animals cool in the extreme Florida heat.

Caretakers are making sure the habitats have plenty of water and fans, where needed.

Some animals also have indoor spaces with air conditioning.

“We also provide them with different types of enrichment and diet that are frozen blocks of ice with food or frozen treats to encourage them to handle something cool in this hot weather,” said Christoper Torge with Central Florida Zoo.

Zoo officials said they also have a few animals that love the heat-including some of the lizards and iguanas and the tamarins monkeys from Colombia.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group