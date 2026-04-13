Central Florida Zoo offers 50% off weekday tickets for seniors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is rolling out a spring discount aimed at older visitors looking for a quieter weekday outing.

From now through May 22, guests age 55 and older can receive 50% off weekday admission during regular zoo hours.

The promotion is available Monday through Friday only and requires a valid ID at the ticket window. Discounted tickets must be purchased on-site the day of the visit and apply to one eligible guest per ticket.

The offer does not apply on weekends, special events or educational programs, and cannot be combined with other discounts.

For many Central Florida seniors, spring is one of the easier times to visit before summer heat intensifies, with the zoo’s shaded walking paths and botanical garden areas offering a slower-paced alternative to larger theme park crowds.

The Sanford zoo features animal exhibits, tropical gardens and close-up wildlife viewing, making it a popular family stop but also a manageable daytime outing for adults looking for something local and low-key.

Zoo officials say the limited-time promotion is intended to encourage more weekday visits during the spring season, when gardens are active and temperatures are still relatively mild.

The offer runs through Thursday, May 22.

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