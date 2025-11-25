Central Florida’s warm stretch to end in time for Thanksgiving holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Don’t be surprised if you encounter another foggy morning in Central Florida as you head out the door Tuesday.

After the fog lifts, the warmup will begin and bring another day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

Orlando should max out at 83°.

Tuesday weather outlook (WFTV) Morning fog is again possible on Tuesday in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Wednesday will be even warmer, with near record highs. Orlando will climb to 85°. The record daytime high is 88°, set back in 1921.

After the near-record warmth, Crimi said a front will move through the Channel 9 viewing area late Wednesday, ushering in mostly cloudy conditions and a few isolated showers.

Cooler weather will follow that front and bring dropping temperatures throughout your Thanksgiving Day.

It will be even cooler on Friday — plan to wake temps in the 40s, with afternoon highs only in the 60s.

