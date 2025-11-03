Central Floridians hope to get their SNAP benefits replenished soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the government shutdown enters its 34th day, some Central Floridians shopping at UP Orlando are doing their best to make their groceries last longer. They hope to get their SNAP benefits replenished soon.

SNAP recipient Lawrence Graham says he’s used to making ends meet.

“I can make a chicken stew, chicken and rice, chicken and noodles. I’m a poverty kid,” he said.

But a lack of SNAP benefits took him by surprise.

“Cut food stamps off, never heard that in a million years,” he said, calling it a heartache.

Jeannette Gomez showed WFTV the three loaves of bread she had just bought to make 10 days worth of grilled cheese.

“I eat less meals. I think everyone’s doing that. We’re like skipping breakfast or lunch and going straight to dinner,” she said.

If the government shutdown keeps going, Graham says he’ll have to choose whether to buy food or medicine for his wife.

“She’s a diabetic, she’s on dialysis, and my main thing is focusing on keeping her healthy. If they take that away from her, what more? She’s already struggling to survive,” said Graham.

Graham says he volunteers at food banks in exchange for food and is always looking for any opportunities.

“Never know where your blessing will come from. We never knew this problem was going to occur,” he said.

With the struggle, he looks for strength in his Bible, saying, “We’re already in poverty. Now we’re going deeper into poverty, and that’s not an option.”

He’s keeping the faith that the shutdown will end soon, saying he will “just keep on praying.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group