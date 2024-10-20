Chance of showers continue across Central Florida Sunday evening and overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist David Heckard said Central Florida will close out the weekend with a few more showers across the area, and some activity will remain possible this evening and overnight.

The best chance for showers will be at the coast, with morning lows in the mid-60s.

Central Florida will start the work week with more sun and slightly lower rain chances. The highest chance for rain to form is along I-95 and to the east, with highs Monday back in the low 80s.

The daily coastal rain chances will continue into midweek, but many areas will stay dry.

Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Rain chances drop off later this week, as more dry air works into the area.

Our next cold front will arrive late Thursday into Friday and provide a reinforcing shot of drier air to close the week.

