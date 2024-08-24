Chances for evening storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some areas in Central Florida will see some storms.

There will be a few scattered storms through Sunset, mainly in the western zones.

The Florida coast is looking much drier for the rest of Saturday.

Read: Florida represents the U.S. in the Little League World Series Championship as Lake Mary win 10-7

Weather 08/24

The trend for the next few days will be a northeast breeze that’ll drive the East Coast Sea Breeze inland earlier Sunday.

Sunday will be a quiet morning.

There will be stray showers near the coast on Sunday morning.

Weather 08/24

Read: NASA decides to keep 2 astronauts in space until February, nixes return on troubled Boeing capsule

There will be better storm chances in the mid to late afternoon, but for inland areas away from the East Coast,

Temperatures will be hot, with a heat index near 100.

Tropics are quiet for now, but look to pick up as we move into September.

Weather 08/24

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group