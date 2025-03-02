Changes to Florida Oil Drilling Proposed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Amid a battle over a plan to drill for oil and gas near the Apalachicola River, two North Florida lawmakers filed bills on Wednesday that would set new standards for approving such projects.

Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, and Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, filed the bills (SB 1300 and HB 1143) for consideration during the legislative session that will start Tuesday. The environmental group Apalachicola Riverkeeper is challenging a draft permit that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved in April for the Louisiana-based Clearwater Land & Minerals Fla. to drill in an unincorporated part of Calhoun County, which is between Tallahassee and Panama City.

The environmental group contends, among other things, that the project would threaten the Apalachicola River. The challenge is pending at the state Division of Administrative Hearings.

While the bills differ somewhat, they include steps such as setting a new “balancing test” that the Department of Environmental Protection would have to consider when permitting projects within one mile of freshwater rivers, streams, lakes, or coastal shorelines.

“This balancing test should assess the potential impact of an accident or a blowout on the natural resources of such bodies of water and shore areas, including ecological functions and any water quality impacts,” the bills say.

“The balancing test must consider the ecological community’s current condition, hydrologic connection, uniqueness, location, fish and wildlife use, time lag, and the potential costs of restoration.”

This story comes from NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA; the original copy can be found HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather, and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group