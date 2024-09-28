Channel 9 brings you closer to Hurricane Helene’s impact across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 continues to cover Central Florida in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

While Central Florida was spared from heavy loss, many communities and families experienced damage from the storm.

Channel 9 has crews around Florida covering the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Sam Martello was in Marion County talking with officials about clean-up plans.

See Video Below:

Helene blows a tree on a home in Ocala Helene blows a tree on a home in Ocala (WFTV)

Shannon Butler was in Perry County where Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage.

See Video Below:

Helene aftermath: Taylor County, Perry residents see massive damage Gov. DeSantis tours Perry on Friday to assess damage, including mangled roofs and lots of trees. (WFTV)

Sabrina Maggiore was in Cape Canaveral where Hurricane Helene caused severe beach erosion.

See Video Below:

Hurricane Helene devastates Brevard County shoreline, extensive erosion raises repair concerns (WFTV)

Ashlyn Webb was in Cedar Key where Helene caused devastation as it passed.

See Video Below:

New videos capture the devastation of Hurricane Helene in Perry and Cedar Key (WFTV)

Nick Papantonis was in Ocala where he spoke with one family who survived the storm after a tree fell on their house, he also saw how one center opened its doors to keep horses safe during Helene.

See Videos Below:

World Equestrian Center opened facility to keep horses our of Helene's path World Equestrian Center opened facility to keep horses our of Helene's path (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Ocala family lives through Helene after trees falls on their house Ocala family lives through Helene after trees falls on their house (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

