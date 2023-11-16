Channel 9 joins local schools to inspire young students during American Education Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some local kids have a little more insight this week on how the local news works.

Wednesday was National Teach-In Day, so Channel 9′s Brian Shields and Alexa Lorenzo visited Princeton Elementary in Orlando to talk with students.

It is all part of American Education Week, which is being observed all week long.

