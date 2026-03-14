CENTRAL FLORIDA — Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Central Florida this weekend.

Some pockets of heavy rain will move through the area mainly during the afternoons.

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain expected this weekend in Central Florida Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Central Florida this weekend.

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. This is due to the stalled front over Central Florida. We have been cloudy and have even seen a few passing showers since Thursday.

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain expected this weekend in Central Florida Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Central Florida this weekend.

Up to 2 inches of rain will be possible across the area, but areas south of Orlando are the ones expecting the heaviest rain over the next couple of days.

The strong to severe storms that will form on Sunday could create frequent lightning, heavy rain, and winds of 50 mph.

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain expected this weekend in Central Florida Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Central Florida this weekend.

The rain will start to wrap up on Monday afternoon before clear conditions take over for the rest of the week.

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