On Channel 9: Watch Orlando Magic take on Boston Celtics in Game 1 of NBA playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic’s playoff run begins on Sunday.

The team will face the defending World Champions, the Boston Celtics.

This marks the first time the Magic will play the Celtics since their matchup in 2010.

Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. on Channel 9.

An Orlando Magic post-game special will air immediately following the big game.

Channel 9 will provide continuing coverage of the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs on Eyewitness News.

