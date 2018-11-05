0 Charges dismissed against death row inmate years after new DNA evidence comes to light

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - After more than 14 years behind bars, a man who was on death row after being convicted in a double-murder was exonerated of all charges Monday.

A judge dismissed all charges against Clemente Aguirre in the middle of jury selection and said there will be no retrial.

Aguirre, 38, was originally convicted of the murders and sentenced to death in 2006.

Read: Man whose double murder conviction was overturned to be re-tried in fall

He was in the country illegally working as a prep chef in Heathrow when he was accused in the 2004 murders of his neighbors, Carol Bareis and Cheryl Williams, who were found stabbed to death in their Altamonte Springs mobile home.

Carol Bareis and Cheryl Williams © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Aguirre told police he was drunk and walked into the murder scene looking for a beer. Their blood was on his shoes and clothes.

Read: New trial ordered for Seminole County death row inmate

But the Innocence Project stepped in in 2011 and helped find new DNA evidence showing Williams' daughter's blood was at the scene and information that her daughter confessed several times to other people that she was the one who committed the murders.

The state Supreme Court overturned the conviction and now the retrial has been called off since the judge dismissed the charges.

Aguirre told the judge he forgives everyone who has wronged him and is thankful for the judge’s decision.

"I thank you for it from the bottom of my heart. I thank you. I thank everybody who worked hard and to God,” he said.

Prosecutors still think there's enough evidence to go to trial but are not confident they would win.

Aguirre remains in jail despite not facing charges.

Immigration officials have asked the jail to hold him for a couple of days. His attorneys are trying get that cleared up to see if he can be released. They said they are hoping to get him asylum here in the U.S.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.