Charred body found inside garage in Ocala neighborhood, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are investigating after a charred body was found inside a home early Sunday morning.
Ocala firefighters found the body around 3:30 a.m. inside a garage on Southeast Seventh Street after they got a call about a house fire.
Firefighters told police there was no fire to extinguish and no heat found inside the home when they arrived.
The scene was then turned over to Ocala police for an ongoing investigation.
Police said the Medical Examiners Office and the State Fire Marshall also responded.
