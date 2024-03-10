Check out Orlando’s 100 highest-paying jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The top-paying jobs in metro Orlando are held by physicians, airline pilots and chief executives. The top five occupations all had an annual median wage of $200,000-plus, and more than $100 an hour in 2022.

That’s according to an Orlando Business Journal analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which shows the median annual wage for hundreds of occupations in the area. While health care workers were among many of the 10 highest-wage professions, their median salaries in Orlando varied from the national median.

Read: Oscars 2024: Who is nominated, who is presenting and what time does it start

For example, psychiatrists in Orlando (No. 6) had a median annual wage of $195,320, below the national median of $226,880. Meanwhile, local general pediatricians (No. 2) saw a median annual wage of $215,400, above the national median of $190,350.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group