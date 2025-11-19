Checkers employee accused of killing customer pleads not guilty in Kissimmee shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Checkers employee, Elijah Mackey, is in jail after being accused of shooting and killing a customer, Wesley Robertson, over a packet of mayo at a Kissimmee location.

Mackey, 23, pleaded not guilty to the charges today.

The incident occurred in May, and Osceola County deputies have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Mackey’s bond hearing is scheduled for next week, where further details about the case may emerge.

