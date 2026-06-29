‘Child is safe’: FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FDLE issued a Missing Child Alert for a Brevard County boy last seen in Cocoa on Sunday.

Update 10:45 a.m.:

FDLE says the child is safe and has canceled the Missing Child Alert that was issued for Sinsira Jackson.

Original story:

A boy is missing in Brevard County and officials are seeking tips to help find him.

Sinsira Jackson, 11, was last seen around the 1400 block of Dixon Boulevard in Cocoa, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The agency issued a “Missing Child Alert” for him just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Jackson is described as:

Age: 11 years

Height: 4 ft. 8 in.

Weight: 90 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Last seen wearing: A red beanie cap, a pink T-shirt, and jeans

Florida Missing Child Alert Sinsira Jackson, 11, was last seen near Cocoa on June 28 in Cocoa, Fla. (FDLE)

FDLE said Jackson could be in the company of the following people:

Isaiah Deener

Jenalise Rivera

Tristan Price

Christopher Parker

Ella Christian

Investigators say if you see Jackson, do NOT approach him. Instead, call 911 or Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.

🚨 PLEASE SHARE! 🚨 A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Sinsira Jackson, a black male, 11 years old, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 90 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 1400th block of Dixon Boulevard in Cocoa, Florida, who was last seen wearing… pic.twitter.com/sQwRfEwhez — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 29, 2026

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