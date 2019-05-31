  • Children fighting cancer given iPads at Apple A Day event in Orlando

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - WFTV News joined our radio partners Friday as they gave a special gift to kids going through a tough time.

    Cox Media Group partnered with the Apple A Day Foundation to bring iPads to children who have cancer.

    The kids and their families also got to tour a radio station, eat pizza and meet some “Star Wars” characters.

    One of the recipients of an iPad, a 17-year-old girl, said it will help her stay in touch with her family and friends when she needs them the most.

    “They bring me a lot of support and not think about the chemo or the surgeries. It brings me happiness and support,” said Alejandra Maldonado.

    The foundation was launched in 2010 by a radio DJ who lost one of her close friends to cancer.

