Children fighting cancer given iPads at Apple A Day event in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - WFTV News joined our radio partners Friday as they gave a special gift to kids going through a tough time.
Cox Media Group partnered with the Apple A Day Foundation to bring iPads to children who have cancer.
The kids and their families also got to tour a radio station, eat pizza and meet some “Star Wars” characters.
One of the recipients of an iPad, a 17-year-old girl, said it will help her stay in touch with her family and friends when she needs them the most.
“They bring me a lot of support and not think about the chemo or the surgeries. It brings me happiness and support,” said Alejandra Maldonado.
The foundation was launched in 2010 by a radio DJ who lost one of her close friends to cancer.
