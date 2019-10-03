0 Children in home when pregnant mother shot to death, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old pregnant mother of two was killed and her 26-year-old brother was critically injured in a shooting near Pine Hills at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Orange County deputies said.

The woman was shot in front of a home on the 6000 block of Long Peak Drive near Clarcona Ocoee and Pine Hills roads.

Deputies said the woman, who lives with her parents, heard banging on the door and when she answered it she was shot and killed.

The woman, who has not been identified by deputies, was three months pregnant and was the mother of a 5-year-old and 7-year-old.

The children were inside at the time of the shooting, deputies said.

Deputies said her brother was running to her rescue when he was shot.

He remained hospitalized in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Tuesday night's shooting took place just outside the Pine Hills neighborhood, where a spate of fatal and non-fatal shootings have recently taken place.

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday on North Lane Plaza.

An innocent bystander was hit by crossfire Wednesday while sitting in her car with her 5-year-old daughter. She died Thursday.

Stay with wftv.com for updates.

Long peak drive shooting- A mom who was 3 months pregnant was shot & killed. The mom's big brother was shot and is now in critical condition pic.twitter.com/yxtiYtR3mO — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 14, 2016

Long peak drive shooting-- Shooter is known to the family. Deputies won't release much info as they attempt to search for him first. pic.twitter.com/FOFJbncdWY — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 14, 2016

© 2019 Cox Media Group.