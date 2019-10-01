0 Children were inside home during murder-suicide in Fruitland Park, family says

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A grieving father is sharing his heartbreaking story after his daughter was killed in a murder-suicide at a Fruitland Park home, with some of her seven kids inside.

Those children range in age from 11 years old to 11 months.

Police said 29-year-old Eric Sims Jr. and 28-year-old Courtney Holloway died in that murder-suicide in their home last week.

Holloway's father is now opening up on the heartbreak and the challenges they are now working through.

He said it's been tough dealing with the loss of his daughter and the family has been trying to figure out how to care for the seven kids who lost both parents during this tragedy.

"We've got them split up between three different members of the family now. Because seven would be overwhelming," Braughn Holloway said.

He said it's important for them to keep the kids at their same schools and near each other.

"Myself and my ex-wife have custody of the three boys," Holloway said.

He lives in Lady Lake and said his oldest granddaughter is with her grandmother in Fruitland Park.

Holloway explained some of the kids witnessed the shootings. He said they're receiving counseling, but some are too young to even understand that their mom and dad are gone forever.

"Some are just acting out and misbehaving," Holloway said. "I guess they just don't know how to grieve, how to understand what happened."

The family has set up an account for the kids at Bank of America under the name of Courtney's brother, Joshua Baughn Holloway.

Courtney's funeral services will be held Thursday at the New Life Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. in Fruitland Park.

