0 'My mom did not want to go on this cruise,' says daughter of woman who died on cruise ship

MIAMI - Two children of a 52-year-old Alabama woman who died on a cruise from Florida to Aruba said she was nervous about taking the trip.

Timothy Tenorio told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that his mother, Almarosa Tenorio, told him when she said goodbye that it might be the last time she hugged him.

"I can't focus," he said. "It's like my rock is gone still, and I'm trying to be the best that I can. It's just really hard for me."

His sister, Andrea Smith, said their mother was an avid cruiser but was hesitant about going on the Princess Cruises trip with her husband, Leo Tenorio.

"My mom did not want to go on this cruise. She did not. Point blank," she said. "She did not want to go. She knew something was going to happen."

They said Leo Tenorio told them the two were going to work on their relationship during the trip.

Aruban authorities said Leo Tenorio was questioned but is not a suspect.

Leo Tenorio told ABC News he wants to treat his wife's memory with respect and that her death will forever haunt him.

Timothy Tenorio said his father always wanted what was best for his mother, describing him as a supportive husband.

Local media have reported that witnesses said Smith was seen struggling with an unidentified man before plummeting 14 stories to a lifeboat.

