Chloe Bella: Orlando girl, 4, battling rare cancer finds bone marrow donor

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 4-year-old Orlando girl who is battling one of the rarest kinds of pediatric cancers has finally found a bone marrow donor.
Chloe Bella Carvahlo is fighting juvenile myelo-monocytic leukemia or JMML, a form of cancer which doctors say only about one in every million children are diagnosed with.
Chloe's family has been sleeping by her side in the hospital while also raising awareness about the bone marrow registry.
It looks like the registry is making Chloe's battle much easier after family members said a bone marrow donor was found.
Read more on Chloe's fight by visiting her GoFundMe page.
