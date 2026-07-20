Christ Church of Orlando to host a back-to-school event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christ church of Orlando is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway on Saturday, July 26.

The event will take place at Christ Church of Orlando, which is located at 2200 South Orange Ave in Orlando.

Christ Church of Orlando is working with teachers across multiple grade levels to ensure that the supplies distributed are essential for students.

The event will start at 9:00 am and end at 1:00 pm.

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