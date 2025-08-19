Christian Service Center launching mobile homeless shelter bus program in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tomorrow night, August 18th, the Christian Service Center will begin a new homeless shelter bus program in Orlando, converting two buses into mobile shelters.

This initiative is a joint effort involving the city, the Christian Service Center, and 407-Connect.

Each bus features 21 sleeping pods, air conditioning, restrooms, and storage, offering a safe sleeping space for 42 people every night.

The mobile shelter buses are created to meet the urgent need for safe sleeping options for Orlando’s homeless community.

The program leverages buses to provide flexibility and mobility, enabling it to serve various areas as required.

