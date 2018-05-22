Chuckles you can count on: 9 of our favorite Brian Shields memes

In rain or shine, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields is the guy Central Florida counts on for the weather every morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Off the air, he's quite the meme maker. His thousands of Instagram and Twitter followers can always count on posts that inform and enlighten... but mostly make us chuckle.
We mined through Brian's Twitter and Instagram feeds and found the nine funniest posts that had us rushing for the "like" button - and the trolling Jamie Holmes dad jokes that made them even funnier.
1. When he prepares us for Florida wet season realness.
2. ...Speaking of realness...
Oh the struggle! I’m tracking the heat and our next storm system, on Channel 9 from Noon-1... pic.twitter.com/G6GjYdiSHp— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 7, 2018
3. ...Did we mention summer is coming?
Yup... pic.twitter.com/OHBNZbvLee— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 4, 2018
4. When he says what we're all thinking.
The rain keeps coming! I’m tracking more on the way, from Noon-1 on Channel 9. See ya at lunch! pic.twitter.com/CyDCPTCZgM— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018
...even if Eyewitness News This Morning anchor Jamie Holmes slightly mishears the forecast.
When @BShieldsWFTV says we could see a foot this week.#rain @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ceF0Si8sZP— Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) May 18, 2018
5. Brian has connections.
It might be time! 😀⛈ pic.twitter.com/n6CQuiNX3e— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 20, 2018
(...but just to clarify, Brian is not a shipbuilder)
Look at these rain numbers. Don't worry. I NOAH go who will help us out this morning:@BShieldsWFTV https://t.co/UdwI4aDlt3— Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) May 17, 2018
6. When he uses terms we all understand:
The rain chance goes up this weekend - and so does our humidity! I’m tracking this system on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/Kon4RM4opM— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 4, 2018
May 4, 2018
7. When winter makes an appearance in the Sunshine State.
8. When even he can't believe what's happening outside.
The love bugs are back and so are we :) I’m tracking one front leaving and another on its way, from Noon-1 PM on Channel 9. See you on TV during lunch! @VEcholsWFTV @MSaltWFTV pic.twitter.com/fOl8FR0JJD— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 24, 2018
9. But mostly, when he gives something to look forward to every morning.
The heat is coming soon! See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/DmOpGBIQJq— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 30, 2018
...and then Jamie really gives us something to look forward to.
The 90's return. pic.twitter.com/6v4fhQWx21— Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) April 30, 2018
Watch Brian, Jamie, Nancy and Raquel every morning on Channel 9 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.!
The gang is back! You’ve been warned :) pic.twitter.com/3inOCZFVvR— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 23, 2018
And be sure to follow @BShieldsWFTV and @JHolmesWFTV on Twitter. Let's just say they'll make you think.
Your math on oranges made me concentrate.— Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) May 4, 2018
