0 Chuckles you can count on: 9 of our favorite Brian Shields memes

In rain or shine, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields is the guy Central Florida counts on for the weather every morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Off the air, he's quite the meme maker. His thousands of Instagram and Twitter followers can always count on posts that inform and enlighten... but mostly make us chuckle.

We mined through Brian's Twitter and Instagram feeds and found the nine funniest posts that had us rushing for the "like" button - and the trolling Jamie Holmes dad jokes that made them even funnier.

1. When he prepares us for Florida wet season realness.

Florida, in a nutshell. A post shared by Brian Shields WFTV (@brianshieldswftv) on May 30, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

2. ...Speaking of realness...

Oh the struggle! I’m tracking the heat and our next storm system, on Channel 9 from Noon-1... pic.twitter.com/G6GjYdiSHp — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 7, 2018

3. ...Did we mention summer is coming?

4. When he says what we're all thinking.

The rain keeps coming! I’m tracking more on the way, from Noon-1 on Channel 9. See ya at lunch! pic.twitter.com/CyDCPTCZgM — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

...even if Eyewitness News This Morning anchor Jamie Holmes slightly mishears the forecast.

5. Brian has connections.

It might be time! 😀⛈ pic.twitter.com/n6CQuiNX3e — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 20, 2018

(...but just to clarify, Brian is not a shipbuilder)

Look at these rain numbers. Don't worry. I NOAH go who will help us out this morning:@BShieldsWFTV https://t.co/UdwI4aDlt3 — Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) May 17, 2018

6. When he uses terms we all understand:

The rain chance goes up this weekend - and so does our humidity! I’m tracking this system on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/Kon4RM4opM — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 4, 2018

7. When winter makes an appearance in the Sunshine State.

She won’t let it go! A post shared by Brian Shields WFTV (@brianshieldswftv) on Jan 17, 2018 at 1:50am PST

8. When even he can't believe what's happening outside.

The love bugs are back and so are we :) I’m tracking one front leaving and another on its way, from Noon-1 PM on Channel 9. See you on TV during lunch! @VEcholsWFTV @MSaltWFTV pic.twitter.com/fOl8FR0JJD — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 24, 2018

9. But mostly, when he gives something to look forward to every morning.

The heat is coming soon! See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/DmOpGBIQJq — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 30, 2018

...and then Jamie really gives us something to look forward to.

Watch Brian, Jamie, Nancy and Raquel every morning on Channel 9 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.!

The gang is back! You’ve been warned :) pic.twitter.com/3inOCZFVvR — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 23, 2018

And be sure to follow @BShieldsWFTV and @JHolmesWFTV on Twitter. Let's just say they'll make you think.

Your math on oranges made me concentrate. — Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) May 4, 2018

