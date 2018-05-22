  • Chuckles you can count on: 9 of our favorite Brian Shields memes

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    In rain or shine, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields is the guy Central Florida counts on for the weather every morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Off the air, he's quite the meme maker. His thousands of Instagram and Twitter followers can always count on posts that inform and enlighten... but mostly make us chuckle.

    We mined through Brian's Twitter and Instagram feeds and found the nine funniest posts that had us rushing for the "like" button - and the trolling Jamie Holmes dad jokes that made them even funnier.

    1. When he prepares us for Florida wet season realness.

     

    Florida, in a nutshell.

    A post shared by Brian Shields WFTV (@brianshieldswftv) on

     

    2. ...Speaking of realness...

     

    3. ...Did we mention summer is coming?

     

    Follow Brian Shields on Twitter and Instagram.

    4. When he says what we're all thinking.

     

    ...even if Eyewitness News This Morning anchor Jamie Holmes slightly mishears the forecast.

     

    5. Brian has connections.

     

    (...but just to clarify, Brian is not a shipbuilder)

     

    6. When he uses terms we all understand:

     

    7. When winter makes an appearance in the Sunshine State.

     

    She won’t let it go!

    A post shared by Brian Shields WFTV (@brianshieldswftv) on

     

    8. When even he can't believe what's happening outside.

     

    9. But mostly, when he gives something to look forward to every morning.

     

    ...and then Jamie really gives us something to look forward to.

     

    Watch Brian, Jamie, Nancy and Raquel every morning on Channel 9 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.!

     

    And be sure to follow @BShieldsWFTV and @JHolmesWFTV on Twitter. Let's just say they'll make you think.

     

