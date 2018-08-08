Church camp counselor accused of sexually abusing child, Kissimmee police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old camp counselor is accused of sexually abusing a child.
Deputies said they began investigating the allegations against Rafael Delgado, 17, on Friday.
The victim, who attended camp at Centro Cristiano Dios de Pacto Church in Kissimmee, was sexually battered by Delgado more than once, deputies said.
Delgado was initially arrested on two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age. A follow-up interview led to an additional three counts of the same charge and 10 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.
Anyone with information on the case or who believes a similar incident may have happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
CAPITAL SEX BATTERY: The @OsceolaSheriff’s Office says 17 yo Rafael Delgado sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 12 while working as a camp counselor at Centro Cristiano Dios de Pacto Church in Kissimmee. I’m asking if detectives believe there are more victims. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ohBYZT1efY— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) August 8, 2018
