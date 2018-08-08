  • Church camp counselor accused of sexually abusing child, Kissimmee police say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old camp counselor is accused of sexually abusing a child.

    Deputies said they began investigating the allegations against Rafael Delgado, 17, on Friday. 

    Related Headlines

    The victim, who attended camp at Centro Cristiano Dios de Pacto Church in Kissimmee, was sexually battered by Delgado more than once, deputies said. 

    Read: Man kills neighbor with pickax in Osceola County apartment, deputies say

    Delgado was initially arrested on two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age. A follow-up interview led to an additional three counts of the same charge and 10 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. 

    Anyone with information on the case or who believes a similar incident may have happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories