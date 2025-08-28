Church releases statement in Ormond Beach academy abuse investigation

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach Police have begun an investigation into claims of abuse at Riverbend Academy and Riverbend Community Church.

The investigation centers on possible abuse victims, though police haven’t clarified the specific allegations or how many potential victims there are. The claims are said to originate from the early 2000s.

Church leaders have stated they are unaware of any current abuse but feel heartbreak over the possibility that such incidents may have happened in the past. They strongly condemn abuse and any efforts to cover up or hide misconduct.

Riverbend Academy is a private Christian K-12 school affiliated with Riverbend Community Church.

As stated on its website, it began in 2000 with kindergarten and first grade and has since added more grade levels.

The church elders issued a statement expressing their sorrow for anyone who may have been harmed in the past and reaffirmed their opposition to abuse.

As the investigation proceeds, Ormond Beach Police remain focused on collecting information to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

