Church volunteer accused of sexually battering child; deputies say there may be more victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A former Stetson University worker and DeLand area church volunteer is accused of sexually battering a child, and Volusia County deputies said there could be additional victims.
Deputies said Emmett Boykins, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on three counts of sexual battery of a child.
Investigators said Boykins had supervised and potentially unsupervised access to children, leading them to question whether their could be more victims.
Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price is reaching out to deputies to gather additional information, including which churches Boykins volunteered at and when.
Deputies said anyone who believes they or their children may have been victimized by Boykins should call the Volusia Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.
Boykins is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
27 year old #DeLand man Emmett Boykins accuses of molesting a child. .@VolusiaSheriff is checking for other possible victims. He worked at Stetson and volunteered at area churches— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 5, 2019
