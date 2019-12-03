Man accused of killing estranged wife in Osceola County could be released from jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing his estranged wife is due in court Tuesday, and could be released from custody after prosecutors missed a deadline to file charges.
Christopher Otero-Rivera is accused of killing his estranged wife, Nicole Montalvo, after her remains were found on a property belonging to his father in October.
Related Headlines
Officials said he admitted to texting and talking to Montalvo days before she was found dead.
READ MORE: Prosecutors delay charging man accused of killing estranged wife in Osceola County
Two days after his arrest, officials announced they were charging Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, with murder. However, the state had 21 days to file those charges and did not meet the time frame.
Otero-Rivera's attorney filed a motion last week asking a judge to decide if there's probable cause charge him with murder.
READ MORE: Questions remain on GPS movements of man charged with estranged wife's murder in Osceola County
His attorney is asking for his release from jail since the state missed the deadline to file charges.
The State Attorney's Office said it's working with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office for any evidence-based prosecution.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}