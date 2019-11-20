Prosecutors delay charging man accused of killing estranged wife in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The arrest of a man accused of killing an Osceola County mother may have come too quickly for prosecutors.
Christopher Otero-Rivera was arrested for first-degree murder on Oct. 27 after the body of his estranged wife, Nicole Montalvo, was found on the property he owns.
Otero-Rivera was first arrested on a violation of probation charge after detectives said he violated a domestic violence injunction.
Officials said he admitted to texting and talking to Montalvo days before she was found dead.
Two days after his arrest, officials announced they were charging Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, with murder, however, the state had 21 days to file those charges and did not meet the time frame.
Sources told Channel 9 the state needs more evidence to charge Otero-Rivera with murder.
It's unclear if officials will have more evidence before a hearing asking for Otero-Rivera to be released from jail takes place.
Otero-Rivera is on no bond for a violation of probation and there is no timetable for when his hearing will be set.
There hasn't been a request for a hearing for his father.
