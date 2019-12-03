‘Key suspects' arrested in NY connected to deaths of Central Florida couple, sources say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sources say key suspects are in custody in Buffalo, New York, in connection with the deaths of a Central Florida couple.
In September, that couple's 3-year-old boy was found on a stranger's porch.
Related Headlines
A television station in Buffalo reports these suspects have been in custody for at least two months.
TRENDING NOW:
- Cyber Monday 2019: Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and others
- SR 46 closed in Seminole County following fatal crash
- Brevard County high school golf coach accused of inappropriate contact with teen student
- Missing DeLand children found safe, mother in custody after high speed chase, deputies say
The station reports that they're being held on drug conspiracy charges, not murder charges.
The station has not yet named these suspects, while the investigation continues.
In New York district court transcripts, the U.S. attorney's office is reported to have clearly stated these defendants are believed to be "substantially involved" in the murders of Miguel Valentin-Colon and Nicole Plaud.
The bodies of Valentin-Colon and Plaud were identified last month after they were found in a burned-out van on Sept. 16.
Among the evidence, the Buffalo station says federal investigators, who had already been watching the suspects, said a red car driven by the suspects had been around that van on multiple occasions.
They also said clothes found where the suspects lived match clothing found in the victims' hotel room.
A friend, who traveled to Buffalo with the couple, is also missing.
Authorities are still working to identify remains found in a fire pit behind the suspects' residence in Buffalo.
Those remains were discovered a few days after police found the burned-out van.
The little boy who was found on a porch is safe with family in Central Florida.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}