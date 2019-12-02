Brevard County high school golf coach accused of inappropriate contact with teen student

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County high school teacher and golf coach has been arrested after officials said he had inappropriate contact with a student.
According to a report from the Palm Bay Police Department, 38-year-old Jason Maynor had inappropriate contact with a teenage student, some of which occurred on the campus of Bayside High School.
Maynor was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail Sunday evening.
According to a spokesperson with Brevard Public Schools, he is prohibited from entering school property or having contact with students pending the outcome of the investigation.
Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins released a statement on the arrest:
"These charges are extremely concerning because protecting our students on campus and at their after-school activities is our No. 1 priority. I thank Palm Bay Police for quickly investigating the allegations and for their ongoing presence in our schools."
Maynor was hired by Brevard Public Schools in August 2016.
He faces several counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
