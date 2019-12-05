0 Riders delayed during early boarding of new 'Star Wars' ride

BAY LAKE, Fla. - While riders were excited to be able to get an early look at the new "Star Wars": Ride of the Resistance ride, they were temporarily dismayed after learning the ride had to be evacuated.

Early goers took to Twitter at the park to say they experienced delays and "temporary suspension" of boarding.

RISE OF THE RESISTANCE UPDATE: Ride’s down. Got a pass to come back later. Watch video for more. #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/xefRrQHPNP — Austin Does (@itsaustindoes) December 5, 2019

Every guest (and several cast members) around me seem very confused. #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/546XJqzb6X — Austin Does (@itsaustindoes) December 5, 2019

"Star Wars": Rise of the Resistance opened to the public Thursday morning inside "Star Wars": Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich was one of the first people to take the ride for a spin. See video of the ride below:

The ride starts on Batuu in Galaxy's Edge, but riders soon will find themselves right in the middle of a battle onboard a star destroyer in space, with Kylo Ren in hot pursuit.

#New: @KGibsonTV9 and I trying to escape the Star Destroyer and avoid Kylo Ren as we are one of the first to ride #RiseOfTheResistance at #GalaxysEdge @WaltDisneyWorld Believe me, this clip doesn’t do the ride justice! So much to look at and take in. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/tdIrZlM7mh — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) December 4, 2019

"This attraction has been in the making for many years now," said Greg Johnson, the senior project coordinator for Disney Imagineer. "It's one of the most epic, over the top experiences that we've ever conceived."

Riders will be able to see every detail pop, from the First Order troopers to wall decorations that will have park-goers feeling fully immersed in the experience.

Disney hopes the ride will be able to resonate with fans who may have not seen the movies.

Disney's Hollywood Studios will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

See more video from inside the ride on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

