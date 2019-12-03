0 9 facts about Disney's newest ride 'Star Wars': Rise of the Resistance

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. - A galaxy far, far away will get even closer when Walt Disney World's newest ride opens Thursday.

"Star Wars": Rise of the Resistance will open to the public Thursday morning inside "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Here's what we know about the ride so far:

1) Disney officials have described the ride as "one of the most ambitious and immersive attractions in Disney history."

2) The ride will take you inside a Star Destroyer and face to face with Kylo Ren in what Disney's website describes as "a harrowing and thrilling adventure that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality."

3) Disney officials say the "massive" attraction will include multiple ride systems, unlike anything else at the parks.

4) To get onboard, riders must be 40 inches tall.

5) Disney says the thrill ride is appropriate for all ages, from kids to adults, and includes small drops, loud noises and dark areas.

Our Volunteer Family of the Year and finalists were recently celebrated at Walt Disney World Resort, where they were among the first guests to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance inside Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge! https://t.co/h8TOOeMK8X pic.twitter.com/gXaaJY6Gkd — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 29, 2019

6) Disney FastPass+ service is unavailable for the attractions in "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge.

7) On opening day, Hollywood Studios will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8) Expect long lines and get there early! When "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge opened in August, the area reached full capacity within an hour. The wait for the much-anticipated Millennium Falcon ride grew up to five hours long.

Join us Dec. 4, at 6:55 pm EST for our #DisneyParksLIVE stream of the official dedication of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance from Disney's Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/RKuBpacSZh pic.twitter.com/dictYW91Zd — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 3, 2019

9) Feel free to dress for the occasion, but don't go overboard. Costumes and masks may not be worn by guests age 14 and older (except when special event costume rules apply). Click here for a full breakdown on what is and isn't acceptable.

