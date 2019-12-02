Teen shoots man for using fake money in Altamonte Springs drug deal, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 17-year old boy is being charged as an adult for attempted murder after shooting at two men, and hitting one of them, who used fake money to buy marijuana, police said.
Julio Aguirre is being held without bail in Seminole County Jail in connection with the shooting, which happened on Nov. 2 outside Imperial Class Tattoo on State Road 436.
The victims, Jamian Rivera and Isiah Irons, initially told Altamonte Springs police that they had tried to sell a pair of shoes to Aguirre for $100, according to the arrest affidavit.
Their story eventually changed, however, and they told police they had bought fake money from Spencer's inside Altamonte Mall to use to buy marijuana from Aguirre, the arrest affidavit states.
The two contacted Aguirre over Snapchat and met him in front of the tattoo parlor, the affidavit states. When Aguirre realized he had been tricked, he opened fire at Rivera and Irons as they drove away, and Irons was hit in the back, the affidavit states.
Irons and Rivera identified Aguirre and the white Infiniti he was driving at the time. Detectives located the vehicle using Google Street View.
Neither Irons nor Rivera is facing charges for initially lying to police.
