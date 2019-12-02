Sanford man drinking whiskey shoots boy playing with Nerf gun, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford man was arrested Sunday after he shot a 7-year-old in the leg, according to Sanford police.
Officers said Anthony Knuth is charged with firing a weapon under the influence of alcohol and child neglect with great bodily harm.
The shooting happened early Sunday at a home on Laurel Drive, records show.
According to police, several children were playing at the home with a Nerf guns while Knuth was in the room. At some point, a gun when off and one of the children suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
When the mother of the victim came back into the room and asked what happened, one of the children told her, "Anthony shot him," police said.
The child was taken to Advent Health Lake Mary ER for treatment, records show.
Hospital staff treated the child and found a fragment from a .22-caliber round.
Police later returned to the home and arrested Knuth.
He told officers he was drunk after "several shots of Southern Comfort" before he went to bed, according to a report.
Officers said Knuth admitted to owning several firearms, including a .22-caliber rifle, but said he did not recall shooting the child.
