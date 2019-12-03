Leesburg officer slipped, hit head on pavement while ducking from gunfire, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Leesburg police officer was injured Tuesday during a shootout with a suspect, according to officials within the department.
Police said the officer slipped and hit his head on the pavement as he was ducking behind a car to avoid gunfire. Officers said he was not shot.
Police said the officer was responding to a report that someone had pointed a gun at another person in the neighborhood. Police said when the officer got out of his car, the suspect opened fire.
Police said the suspect ran down the street where he was caught and arrested by other officers. They said the man was not shot or injured.
Police have the intersection of Glen Ridge Drive and Miller Street blocked off as the investigation into the incident continues. Lake County CSI personnel is also at the scene collecting evidence.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
Police said they have not determined a motive in the case.
