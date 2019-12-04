Man arrested in November kidnapping, robbery case, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping last month in the Constillian Apartments, deputies said.
Berthin Rousseau, 39, was arrested along Jefferson Street in connection with the Nov. 3 crimes, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
A heavy police presence was reported sometime after 9 p.m., around the time of the arrest.
TRENDING NOW:
- Leesburg officer slipped, hit head on pavement while ducking from gunfire, police say
- Man accused of killing estranged wife in Osceola County could be released from jail
- ‘Key suspects' arrested in NY connected to deaths of Central Florida couple, investigators say
- Dog caught with entire Thanksgiving turkey in hilarious viral photo
On Nov. 3, just after 10 p.m., one person was kidnapped outside their apartment and robbed, deputies said. The victim was taken to a storage unit and was left there, deputies said.
READ MORE: Man kidnapped, wife robbed at gunpoint at Orange County apartment complex
The suspects went back to the victim's apartment and robbed the victim's wife at gunpoint, according to deputies. Nobody was injured.
The man who was kidnapped was able to free himself and called for help from a nearby business.
It was not immediately clear how many suspects were involved.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}